Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $5.47 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $8,772.86 or 1.00965793 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $111,706.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00052481 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00073189 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000777 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00040855 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 624 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

