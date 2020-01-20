XMax (XMX) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, XMax has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a market cap of $19.00 million and $215.42 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Hotbit, FCoin and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.87 or 0.05543860 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034249 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128153 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001262 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,931,338,566 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OTCBTC, Coinrail, CryptoBridge, FCoin, Hotbit, ABCC, DDEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

