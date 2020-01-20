XRP (XRP) Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. XRP has a total market cap of $9.97 billion and $1.77 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002650 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, OTCBTC, Tripe Dice Exchange and GOPAX. During the last week, XRP has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.03165507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00196987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00127255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,119,346 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,776,034 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, RippleFox, BX Thailand, GOPAX, OKEx, OTCBTC, ABCC, Covesting, DigiFinex, Braziliex, Bitlish, Stellarport, Gate.io, Huobi, Exmo, CoinFalcon, BTC Trade UA, Cryptohub, BitFlip, Bitbns, Kuna, CoinBene, Tripe Dice Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Altcoin Trader, Koinex, Ovis, Kraken, Bits Blockchain, Ripple China, Poloniex, Koineks, Bitsane, LakeBTC, Bitbank, BitBay, Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitinka, Coinrail, Zebpay, CEX.IO, Sistemkoin, Binance, Coinsuper, Korbit, Fatbtc, Bitso, Coinsquare, BtcTurk, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Coindeal, FCoin, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Bithumb, Coinbe, Bitfinex, Liquid, Coinhub, CoinEgg, Gatehub, BitMarket, BTC Markets, HitBTC, Instant Bitex, Bitstamp, Cryptomate, Exrates, Coinone, WazirX, B2BX, DragonEX, C2CX, Independent Reserve, Indodax, MBAex, BCEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

