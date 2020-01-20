XYO Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, LATOKEN, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). XYO has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $2,063.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.60 or 0.05413537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026043 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034094 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00127428 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001273 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, DEx.top, IDEX, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), KuCoin, DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

