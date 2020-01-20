YEE (YEE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $166,811.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. YEE has a market cap of $1.34 million and $166,811.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, DEx.top, DigiFinex and FCoin. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.95 or 0.05536942 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026226 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034272 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128099 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001261 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx, Huobi, FCoin, DEx.top, CoinTiger and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.