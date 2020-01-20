YouGov (LON:YOU) Downgraded to Add at Peel Hunt

YouGov (LON:YOU) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of YouGov stock opened at GBX 615 ($8.09) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.29 million and a P/E ratio of 46.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 627.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 570.07. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 148 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 679 ($8.93).

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 14,527 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.50), for a total value of £82,803.90 ($108,923.84).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

