Zacks: 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 111 an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of 111 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 111 were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 35,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,816. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. 111 has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $540.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 3.11.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $155.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 111 will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

