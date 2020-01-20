Zacks: Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIII. BidaskClub lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $30.49. 439,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 148,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

