Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.50. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,894 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,363,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 35.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 378,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 73.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264,790 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 38.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 423,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 118,336 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 539,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

