Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.40). Gogo reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Gogo stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,428. Gogo has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $486.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

