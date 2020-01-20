Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Hawaiian posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $755.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Macquarie set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,988,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.05. 381,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,378. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.71.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

