Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.76. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

ENTA traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.94. 181,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,253. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 198.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

