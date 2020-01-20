Zacks: Brokerages Expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). GenMark Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNMK. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

In related news, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $30,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $42,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $282,629 in the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 145.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.95. 267,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,564. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

