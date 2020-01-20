Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Gentex reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $837,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its position in Gentex by 142.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 313,828 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth $10,338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Gentex by 397.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 366,147 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gentex by 31.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 616,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after buying an additional 146,206 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.98. 1,175,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

