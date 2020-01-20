Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $3.46. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $11.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $133,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.50. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

