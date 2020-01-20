Zacks: Brokerages Expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect that Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Recro Pharma reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Recro Pharma.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REPH. BidaskClub lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 167,346 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.8% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,104,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 31.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.10. 205,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,929. The stock has a market cap of $365.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.