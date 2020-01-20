Zacks: Brokerages Expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to Announce $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.71. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

SLG opened at $91.24 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $93.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 942.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,539,000 after buying an additional 1,434,729 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,525,000 after purchasing an additional 660,122 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,906,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

