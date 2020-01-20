Zacks: Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Given $23.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ennis an industry rank of 7 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Ennis stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.97. 120,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,135. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $572.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.55. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Analysts anticipate that Ennis will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 11,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

