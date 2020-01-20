Zacks: ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ITUS an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ANIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

ITUS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. 93,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,665. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. ITUS has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

In other ITUS news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About ITUS

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

