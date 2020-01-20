Zacks: Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Kearny Financial’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kearny Financial an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 629,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,502,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kearny Financial by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 123,554 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. 255,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.41. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kearny Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

