Zacks: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. KLX Energy Services’ rating score has declined by 19.8% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.38 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given KLX Energy Services an industry rank of 232 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 231,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,593. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $127.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.73.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. KLX Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,047.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 255,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,745.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 872,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,853.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 81,328 shares of company stock valued at $452,297 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,059,000 after purchasing an additional 101,672 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 540,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,390 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

