Zacks: PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. PCSB Financial’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned PCSB Financial an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PCSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded PCSB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of PCSB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.78. 42,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,695. PCSB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.50 million, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, analysts predict that PCSB Financial will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 33.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

