Zacks: RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Given $2.17 Average Target Price by Analysts

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. RA Medical Systems’ rating score has declined by 28.8% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $2.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($1.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RA Medical Systems an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, December 6th.

RA Medical Systems stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 98,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,169. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.07. RA Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.69.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 797.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.93%. Equities analysts predict that RA Medical Systems will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RA Medical Systems news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $30,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 58,732 shares of company stock worth $54,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMED. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

