Zayedcoin (ZYD) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Zayedcoin has a total market capitalization of $11,372.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zayedcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zayedcoin has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000254 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin (ZYD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zayedcoin Coin Trading

Zayedcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zayedcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

