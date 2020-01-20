ZCore Reaches Market Cap of $177,609.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. ZCore has a market cap of $177,609.00 and $487.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $24.68 and $24.43. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,117,737 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

