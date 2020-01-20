Zeepin (ZPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $650,136.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $650,136.00 and $247.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.32 or 0.03473804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00201969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

