Zen Protocol Trading 5.9% Higher This Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $315,513.00 and $223.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.36 or 0.03501663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00201789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00129889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036695 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00038719 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

