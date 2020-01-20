Zero Trading 16.6% Higher This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Zero has a market cap of $594,248.00 and approximately $1,412.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000869 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00612115 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00132192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127114 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,950,965 coins and its circulating supply is 7,891,872 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

