ZeusNetwork Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00 (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. ZeusNetwork has a market capitalization of $18,249.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One ZeusNetwork token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00038573 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006092 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000365 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com.

Buying and Selling ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeusNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

