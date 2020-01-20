Zilliqa Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, GOPAX, OKEx and Kyber Network. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $49.77 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.79 or 0.03480662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00201712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128801 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,132,198,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,840,731,044 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tokenomy, UEX, HitBTC, Zebpay, Ethfinex, OKEx, OOOBTC, DragonEX, IDEX, BiteBTC, Bitbns, Radar Relay, DDEX, FCoin, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, Coinone, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Bithumb, Binance, AirSwap, Koinex, BitForex, Hotbit, Coinhub, BitMart, WazirX, Huobi, Upbit, Korbit and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.