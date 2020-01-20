Zipper (ZIP) Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Zipper has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex, FCoin and IDCM. Zipper has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $561,375.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042233 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000705 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

ZIP is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, OKEx, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.