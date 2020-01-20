ZMINE (ZMN) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, ZMINE has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. ZMINE has a total market cap of $253,402.00 and approximately $224.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00038289 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00324196 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002337 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMN is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,319,081 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

