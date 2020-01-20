ZrCoin Price Reaches $1.55 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for $1.55 or 0.00017797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $30,119.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.03484936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00201929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00129928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.