ZumCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $94.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $943,651.00 and $94.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.