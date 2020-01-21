$0.02 EPS Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $389.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

