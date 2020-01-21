$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Digital Turbine reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,531. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $649.62 million, a P/E ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 13,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 29,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 437,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.