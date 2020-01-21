-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). vTv Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTVT shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,250,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,369,863 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,729,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTVT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 902,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -3.51.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

