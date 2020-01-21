$0.11 EPS Expected for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

CDR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,168. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $249.25 million, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 167.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 90.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $90,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

