$0.11 EPS Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

LMRK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $429.99 million, a PE ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.89. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.