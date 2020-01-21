-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FENC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

FENC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,892. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 455,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

