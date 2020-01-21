$0.18 EPS Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. General Electric posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. General Electric’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,838,441,000 after acquiring an additional 76,193,032 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,663,000 after acquiring an additional 364,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,181,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,541,000 after acquiring an additional 610,113 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,508,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,005,832. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

