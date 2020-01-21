$0.54 EPS Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 302,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. 233,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 91.24%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

