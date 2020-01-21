$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.75. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

QSR traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,936.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

