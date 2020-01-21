$0.79 EPS Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.80. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE:TER traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $71.55. 2,954,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,591,263.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,209.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 161,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,417,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

