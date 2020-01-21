-$0.83 EPS Expected for Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) to report earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.81). Menlo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($3.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Menlo Therapeutics.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

MNLO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. 4,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,465. Menlo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $163.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

