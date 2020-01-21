$0.89 EPS Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.80. Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 476 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.08. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $102.03 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.