0xcert Trading Down 13.8% This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $355,917.00 and approximately $60,812.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.36 or 0.05519951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026817 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033710 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00127700 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001290 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.