$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. Intuit posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.17.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,622. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.01. Intuit has a 52 week low of $207.69 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Intuit by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 58,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

