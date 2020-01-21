$1.13 EPS Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Akamai Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,450. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $442,094.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,887 shares of company stock worth $4,286,441. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $323,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019,896 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,391,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,537,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,013,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,380 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after acquiring an additional 220,249 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

