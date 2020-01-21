$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3,247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.